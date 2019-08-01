Scattered afternoon storms expected through the rest of the week

We started off your Thursday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon, so grab your raincoats as you head out the door. Highs today will top out in the low 90s. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s. More hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible again Friday, but not everyone will see a storm. Highs will be in the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. You won’t need to cancel any of your weekend plans. Highs will be in the low 90s on both days. Sunday will have a better chance for afternoon storms. Scattered thunderstorms will continue into Monday before we dry out a bit into the middle of next week.