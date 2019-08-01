Miss. Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of terminated HPD officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal of a former Hattiesburg Police Department officer who was terminated after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.
Clint Breland was released after the department alleged he engaged in a sexual relationship with the girl both on and off duty. Breland’s attorney, David Frazier of Pascagoula, said there was not enough evidence presented to support the department’s claim, which was based on statements from Breland and the girl, Christan Damiens, as well as polygraph tests.
In 2011, 34-year-old Breland pulled Damiens over for a moving violation but let her off with a warning. The two exchanged personal information and began meeting, leading to a sexual relationship that lasted six to eight months, according to court documents.
The actions led to Brelands termination on Feb. 3, 2015. Breland appealed to the Hattiesburg Civil Service Commission, which upheld the termination, and the Forrest County Circuit Court later affirmed the HCSC’s decision.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling in November 2018.
The Court of Appeals agreed with the Circuit Court that there was substantial evidence independent of the polygraph test for the HCSC to confirm Breland’s termination.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.