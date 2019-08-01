Justice Beam, Judge Gambrell reappointed to Access to Justice Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women with strong ties to the Pine Belt have been reappointed to a commission dedicated to providing all Mississippians with access to legal services.
Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Dawn Beam, of Sumrall, and Chancellor Deborah Gambrell, of Hattiesburg, were two of eight people appointed or reappointed to the Access to Justice Commission. Beam and Gambrell will serve three-year terms on the commission.
The State Supreme Court established the Access to Justice Commission in June 2006 in an effort to improve access to legal services for Mississippi’s poor.
The order appointing the commissioners, signed by Chief Justice Mike Randolph on June 30, says, “The Supreme court offers its sincere thanks to those retiring Commissioners for their dedication to access for all persons to the courts of Mississippi.”
