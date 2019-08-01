Consider This: Exercise your right to vote Aug. 6

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Aug. 6 date for primary elections in Mississippi is rapidly approaching. We will be voting for local and state leaders to run our state for the next four years.
There is no level of government that is more directly responsible for serving your community than your local elected officials. Local government can affect almost every aspect of your daily life, and local leaders decide what the community’s priorities are and how the community will be run.
In statewide primary elections, voters actually have a chance to vote for their preferred candidate and not just who makes it to the general election. Nationwide, primary elections only see an average of 20% turnout. With fewer people voting, every vote carries more weight.
Everyone who can, should exercise his or her right to vote in the upcoming election. Regardless of which candidate you support, the citizens need to speak through the election process.
Consider This: Voting is a privilege that many people in the world do not enjoy. Please take the time to be informed about the positions of all candidates and exercise your right as a citizen to vote.
