Busy Perry Co. intersection upgraded

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is nearing completion on several changes at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and State Route 29 in Perry County.
According to MDOT Project Engineer Mason Key, the improvements total out to be $3.9 million dollar project. It includes the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection.
“That signal still will give you a dedicated left turn when green, and it’ll be a protective turn, but when it goes into the flashing yellow, that signal warns the motorists that you have to yield to oncoming traffic,” said Key.
In addition to the traffic signal upgrades, MDOT has also resurfaced more than seven miles of highway.
“From the Forrest-Perry County line east to one mile east of State Route 29, which is in New Augusta. That project, the project entails about seven and a half miles of resurfacing,” said Key.
Key said MDOT analyzes each route yearly to check on important factors for drivers in that area.
“One of the reasons that determines whenever we resurface...is with rutting, potholes, and this route was starting to show significant deterioration,” said Key.
According to MDOT, the traffic signal upgrades cost $85,000. That amount includes replacing the traffic signal cabinet, new traffic signal heads, wiring and several other improvements.
Key says MDOT is in the process of upgrading traffic signals across the state.
