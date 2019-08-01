Absentee deadline approaching quickly for primary voters

STATEWIDE, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are planning on casting an absentee ballot for the upcoming primaries, you need to act fast.
The deadline for absentee voting for the Mississippi primary elections is Saturday, Aug. 3.
All Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for in-person absentee voting. Monday, Aug. 5, is the mail-in deadline.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said he encourages everyone to vote in the primary election.
“Some people say, ‘Well, I’m going to wait until the general [election],’” said Hosemann. “Well, what you’ve done is given everybody else the ability to pick the two that you get to choose from. When you don’t participate in the primary, somebody else picks the nominees and it may not be the one you wanted.”
As of Aug. 1, the statewide absentee ballot is as follows,
Grand Totals (Statewide)
- Requested: 34,911
- Received: 27,530
Democratic (Statewide)
- Requested: 20,187
- Received: 15,204
Republican (Statewide)
- Requested: 14,724
- Received: 12,326
Registered voters are eligible to vote by an absentee ballot due to age, health, work, temporary relocation, or affiliation with the military.
All other voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot.
