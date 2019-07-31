USM to offer free tuition to Mississippi National Guardsmen

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is partnering with the Mississippi National Guard to offer free tuition to the state’s citizen soldiers and airmen.
USM President Dr. Rodney Bennett and Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi, signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday morning establishing the Golden Eagle Free Tuition Program.
With the agreement, USM becomes the fourth university in the state to offer free undergraduate tuition for Mississippi National Guardsmen. Mississippi State University, Jackson State University and the Mississippi University for Women offer similar programs.
