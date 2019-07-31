Scattered thunderstorms possible throughout the day

We started off Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms today, so grab your raincoats. Highs will reach the low 90s. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s. More hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s. Friday will be a little drier before scattered thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday and Monday. Next week looks drier with highs in the low 90s.