Jones Co. gets $210,000 check for fire trucks

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County received a $210,000 check from the Mississippi Insurance Department on Wednesday to go toward the purchase of fire trucks.
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney presented the check to state Rep. Gary Staples at the Neshoba County Fair. The check comes from the state’s Rural Fire Truck Program.
Chaney said the program saves Mississippi residents money on insurance payments by increasing fire ratings. He said the program has saved homeowners more than $1.6 billion since it was created in 1995.
“This program has put more money into consumer pockets than any tax cut ever will. For every $1 invested, consumers have received over $30 in benefits,” said Chaney.
The state allocated $3.5 million to the Rural Fire Truck Program for 2019.
