City cuts budget of Petal Sports Association

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Some in Petal are concerned over announced budget cuts coming to the Petal Sports Association.
An email was sent out to all the parents with kids in Petal Sports Association outlining budget cuts coming from the city.
After some backlash, Petal Mayor Hal Marx posted an explanation on his Facebook for the citizens of Petal.
From speaking with both sides, it is clear that a few things are certain.
There will be sports in Petal next year, Marx promised in an interview.
Both sides are working hard to keep this relationship together and reach an agreement.
Petal Sports Association is a nonprofit group that has been working with the city but is not a part of the city itself.
Marx said if the city didn’t cut Parks and Recreation, they would be forced to make up the money elsewhere.
This would include safety and infrastructure which he sees as vital for the city.
The budget is not finalized, but roughly a half-million dollars will be removed from the Parks and Recreation budget.
