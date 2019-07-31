Arena football coming to Mississippi Coliseum Spring 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arena football is coming to Jackson!
According to councilman Ashby Foote’s Facebook page, the project has been in the works for months. The Mississippi Mudcats will start playing this coming spring at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The Mississippi Mudcats will host tryouts in October. According to the website, the tryout will provide free agent players an opportunity to display their athletic talents in front of team staff and personnel to gain a 2020 training camp contract.
Registration is currently on sale for $50 and is limited to 80 participants.
See eligibility requirements below:
- Any player who attains the age of 21 during the draft year that has never participated in an NCAA, NAIA, or NJCAA collegiate football program.
- Any player who has participated in an NCAA, NAIA, or NJCAA collegiate football program that has exhausted or forfeited his NCAA, NAIA, or NJCAA collegiate eligibility.
- Any player less than 21 years of age is not eligible for the Free Agent Draft that unless player notifies the league in writing of his intention to forfeit his remaining NCAA, NAIA, or NJCAA eligibility. This player must receive NGL approval in writing to before the player is entered in Free Agent Draft. To receive approval player must submit entry request at least 30 days or a date determined by the League prior to the draft.
- Any drafted player participating in any Canadian Junior League and that subsequently attends a US college and participates in NCAA or NJCAA varsity lacrosse program, will be re-entered into the draft upon exhausting or foregoing his collegiate eligibility. The team originally selecting the player will lose the player’s draft rights.
- Any player less than 21 years of age cannot be declared a free agent without being drafted. Any such undrafted player will automatically be re-entered in each subsequent draft until he is selected or attains the age of 21. For purposes of this By-law, a player shall be deemed to be twenty-one years of age should he attain the age of twenty-one before December 31 on the draft year.
- “Player” as used herein shall be deemed to mean any football player participating in NCAA, NAIA, or NJCAA US collegiate football or any other player known to the league to be of draft quality.
- Any player that has competed professionally in a “play for pay” professional football league.
- Players must be in necessary physical conditioning for strenuous athletic competition.
- Players are responsible for travel to and from camp locations and room and board while on location.
ESPN Radio, 105.9 will be the home for Mississippi Mudcat football.
