Transfer of sponsorship ceremony held for Wofford Park Apartment Community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A transfer of sponsorship ceremony was held Tuesday at the Wofford Park Apartments in Hattiesburg.
The event recognized the transfer or sponsorship of the complex from Methodist Rehabilitation to the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi.
This property is for people with disabilities.
The bishop said he’s grateful to the Methodist group for entrusting the sponsorship.
“Well, I think part of the mission that Jesus gave us was to really take care of those who are less fortunate,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman. “So, the widow, the orphan, the disabled, those that have special needs, and this is one of the opportunities for us to do that. We have nine other places just like this we take care of almost a thousand people in south Mississippi, and so I think that’s where, part of where, the Lord wants us to be as a church to minister to people in this way.”
Wofford Park Apartment Community is named after Dr. Jess Wofford, a founding board member of the Methodist Rehabilitation Center.
