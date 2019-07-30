Transfer of sponsorship ceremony held for Wofford Park Apartment Community

“Well, I think part of the mission that Jesus gave us was to really take care of those who are less fortunate,” said Bishop Louis Kihneman. “So, the widow, the orphan, the disabled, those that have special needs, and this is one of the opportunities for us to do that. We have nine other places just like this we take care of almost a thousand people in south Mississippi, and so I think that’s where, part of where, the Lord wants us to be as a church to minister to people in this way.”