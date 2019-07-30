Player of the Pine Belt: Sykes, seniors being counted on at Sylva-Bay

“Having a big turnaround and having a winning season, I think our expectations are higher," Underwood said. "But I do know this having been coaching for more than 40 years: Every team’s different and every year’s a different year, and just because you had a good year last year, doesn’t mean you’re going to have a good year this year. You’ve still got to work, you’ve still got to go compete, and I think our kids know that.