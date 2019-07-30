Laurel police searching for robbery suspect

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking information on a man wanted in connection to two robberies early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the Exxon Station at 320 South 16th Avenue at approximately 5:03 a.m. after receiving a report of a robbery, according to LPD.
The man reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said the man attempted another robbery around 6 a.m. at the Shell Station located at 3200 Audubon Drive.
There were no injuries reported at either location.
If you have any information regarding the crimes or can identify the man in the pictures, you are asked to contact Laurel police at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
