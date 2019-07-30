Jones County Sheriff Office increasing cost of security for events

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office sent out several letters to those who use their services as event security.
The letter outlined an increase from $32.50 an hour to $40 an hour for their services.
This amount more accurately represents the overtime pay that deputies are entitled to when working additional hours for the department, according to JCSO.
The increase is causing Jones County Schools to explore different options for security, according to Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker.
Sheriff Alex Hodge said that there is still an option for groups to use his deputies at the $32.50 an hour rate, but the deputies will be working independent without the support of the sheriff’s office.
“The remedy for it is if you want deputy sheriffs at the schools, and I believe we need deputy sheriffs at the schools, we get that fixed up front and you budget for it,” Hodge said. “Therefore, the deputy sheriffs that you see at the schools, that’s their job everyday.”
