Jones County Schools introduces new security enhancements

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County School District has applied new security measures for faculty and visitors entering its elementary schools.
“Our parents have really been receptive,” said Glade Elementary School Supervising Principal Lisa Ishee. “We've heard nothing but positive comments about the BadgePass system.”
The BadgePass system will require parents to identify themselves through a surveillance camera outside of all school entrances before entering.
Badgepass product manager Robbie Jefcoat said once parents enter the main office, they will go through a brief background check.
“They would present their driver's license and hand it to the front office,” said Jefcoat.
Jefcoat said the secretary would scan the visitor’s ID, which would quickly verify their identity and log their information into the system.
Teachers would have to scan their work ID before entering the school to verify their identity.
Superintendent Tommy Parkers said the district has been working on these security measures since last year.
“We were fortunate in the fact that we had the funds on hand, a little less than $200,000 to install the BadgePass systems in all of our elementary schools," said Jones County Superintendent Tommy Parker.
Parker said safety is the district's top priority and there are plans to implement similar enhancements to the middle and high schools soon.
