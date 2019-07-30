Heat, humidity and possible showers in the forecast

We started Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day, so grab your raincoats. Highs will reach the low 90s. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s with lows dipping to the low 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again Wednesday as a disturbance moves into the area. Highs will be in the low 90s. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible midweek and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s every day.