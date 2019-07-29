Two arrested on drug charges at Marion County checkpoint

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Columbia residents on drug charges at a checkpoint Sunday.
Deputies were conducting the checkpoint at the intersection of Columbia Purvis Road and Lampton Hilltop Road when one stop resulted in the discovery of guns and drugs, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Betty Hibley, 38, and Thomas Martin, 46, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and other charges.
Deputies seized 50 grams of methamphetamine, pills, two handguns, a shotgun and one AK-47 rifle.
