Suspects charged after chase in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three suspects are facing charges following a chase involving Hattiesburg police, Lamar County Sheriff’s deputies and Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers Sunday night.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the chase started in the area of Ralston Road and U.S. Highway 49 after Hattiesburg police tried to stop a van believed to be involved in a string of burglaries in the county. Rigel said the driver sped off and drove into Lamar County, eventually losing the pursuing officers.
Rigel said the van was found abandoned at a home in the county later that night, and the three suspects involved in the chase were found nearby and arrested.
Rigel said the driver, 19-year-old William Howard Hatten, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of contempt of court. Rigel said Hatten will also face a felony eluding charge from Hattiesburg police. Hatten is being held at the Lamar County Jail without bond.
Lisa Rena Mitchell, 25, was also arrested. She is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct-failure to comply with a law enforcement officer.
The third suspect was only charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply with a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor.
Rigel said deputies are still investigating the reported burglaries that led to the chase.
