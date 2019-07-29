Lumberton 2019 football schedule

8/23 - North Forrest - Location: Eatonville - Time: 7 p.m.
8/30 - West Marion - Location: Foxworth - Time: 7 p.m.
9/6 - Bay Springs - Location: Bay Springs - Time: 7 p.m.
9/13 -Stringer* - Location: Lumberton - Time: 7 p.m.
9/20 - Leake County* - Location: Walnut Grove - Time: 7 p.m.
9/27 - Sebastopol*- Location: Lumberton - Time: 7 p.m.
10/4 - Sacred Heart* - Location: Hattiesburg - Time: 7 p.m.
10/11 - Salem* - Location: Lumberton - Time: 7 p.m.
10/18 - Richton* - Location: Richton - Time: 7 p.m.
10/25 - Resurrection Catholic* - Location: Pascagoula - Time: 7 p.m.
11/1 - Faith Academy - Location: Lumberton - Time: 7 p.m.
11/8 - Mount Olive* - Location: Lumberton - Time: 7 p.m.
*Denotes regional game
