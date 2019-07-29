Laurel police investigating weekend shooting death

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment in the 100 block of W 11th Street over the weekend.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Sunday and found the man’s body. Cox said it appeared the man had been shot.
Further details are limited at this time, but Cox said investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area between 6 a.m. and noon Sunday. If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
Cox said the man’s identity is not being released at this time.
