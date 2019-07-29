Laurel Police Department adds two officers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department held a swearing in ceremony at City Hall Monday for two new officers.
Cody Bell and Deandre Billiot will be joining the ranks of the City Beautiful as they take their new patrol positions.
Bell comes to the department with six year of service in the U.S. Army, while Billiot has worked in both the Harrison and Forrest County sheriff’s departments.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said that both men come well prepared for the job.
“Officer Bell comes to us and he’d already had academy certification, so that’s quicker, it’s easier to get him into a car on the FTO program,” Cox said. “Officer Billiot just graduated from the police academy last Thursday and it’s just another step forward to getting us up to a full staff.”
Laurel’s Police Department will now have 52 officers serving the community, just shy of a full staff at 55.
