Kasey Pearson of Amory crowned Miss Hospitality 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality 2019 and the 70th-anniversary winner is Kasey Pearson of Amory.
“There are so many incredible girls that deserve this tonight and I’m just so, so happy that I was chosen to represent Mississippi,” said Person.
Pearson along with 43 other young women competed throughout the week for the Miss Hospitality crown.
Saturday night she along with the top ten took to the stage in evening wear, hometown commercial, and on-stage question.
Pearson says she’s very excited to represent the state throughout this year.
“I’m so excited,” said Pearson. "They announced that we get to go to the Grammys, so I’m so excited about that. I’m excited to get the rest of my schedule and see exactly what events they have planned for me and just get started on the year. I’m so excited to learn all about the towns and cities I’ll get to visit this year.”
Annaleigh Buckley of Petal received first runner up to Pearson. She said it’s been a fun-filled week gaining lifelong friends.
Buckley says she knows Person will be a great asset to the Miss Hospitality program.
“I’m so excited and honored and humbled,” said Buckley. "I know Kasey is going to do an amazing job as Miss hospitality and I’m just honored that I was the second choice.”
Asia Montgomery of Columbia was the third runner up.
She said being in the pageant and placing really put a highlight on an already special day.
“I’m so excited,” said Montgomery. "I never thought I would be here and to place is kind of mind-blowing. It’s actually my 21st birthday so it’s just liked a dream come true.”
Pearson will get the change to attend the Grammys in January and showcase all the state has to offer.
