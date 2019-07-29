Jasper County woman celebrates turning 100 years old

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County woman celebrates her 100th birthday.
Born July 23, 1919, Leah Sampson celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family in Heidelberg Saturday.
Her granddaughter Markeanna Thomas told WDAM Sampson has 12 children (11 living), 32 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Out of her 10 siblings, the family said Sampson is the only one still living.
Thomas said her grandmother enjoys singing and going to church.
