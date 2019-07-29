Heidelberg’s Dontavious Porter enjoying new role as JC tight end

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - After a 10-2 season and first bowl win since 1998, Jones College strives for even more in 2019.
The Bobcats approach August 29th’s season-opener at Coahoma Community College ranked top ten in three different preseason polls. The projections have a lot to do with the talent Jones will field this season.
Six Jones College sophomores were named to the JCGridiron.com’s preseason watch list including All-American running back Kalyn Grandberry, Petal grad Natorian Watts, defensive linemen James Williams and Chei Hill, line backer Daylen Gill and cornerback Lakevias Daniel.
Among a group of talented sophomores is tight end Dontavious Porter.
The former Heidelberg High quarterback has transitioned into another kind of offensive weapon for coach Steve Buckley’s Bobcats.
"At the end of the day, it comes down to being a team player and you want to do whatever you can to help your team win,” Porter said. “So, I just came in, accepted my role and just fell in love with what I'm doing." "Everything's built around him offensively as a tight end,” Buckley said. “He's our H-back tight end, he's 252 [pounds] right now. He can run, he can catch, he's explosive. If he was 6-foot-2, he would not be here. Somebody's going to have a 6-foot tight end that weighs 255 pounds in a year from now and they're going to say ‘Holy mackerel.’” He’s that good. But I’m not campaigning for him, his time’s coming. ‘Plump’ [Porter] is everything you want in a player and as a person."
