Four wanted in Jones County on burglary warrants

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people with active warrants for burglary.
The sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Charles E. Couch Jr., 33-year-old Christopher S. Forbes, 18-year-old William E. West and 27-year-old Samantha C. Bounds.
All have arrest warrants for burglary, and Bounds also has an arrest warrant for grand larceny, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
All suspects are from the southern part of Jones County.
If you have information regarding the location of any suspect, you are asked to contact JCSO at 601-425-3147. The sheriff’s office said you can remain anonymous.
