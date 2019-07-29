First Alert: Monday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - There may be a few storms out there this evening, but most of the area should remain dry as storms develop to our west and sag south toward the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 80s after sundown and into the 70s overnight.
Tuesday will feature a better chance for rain with highs around 90 and a 40% shot for an afternoon storm. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but storms may have a lot of lightning and some gusty wind.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be pretty typical for July standards. Highs around 90 with a 30% chance for an afternoon storm. The sea breeze will be moving each day and storms will likely develop off the sea breeze or other outflow boundaries. Just keep an eye to the sky and if you hear thunder, head inside.
This weekend may feature some extra showers and storms across the area. Highs will be around 90 still.
