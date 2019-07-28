Waynesboro wins 2019 Blood Bowl

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Throughout the week, the annual WDAM Blood Bowl Blood Drive has attracted donors from communities across the Pine Belt looking to save lives and earn bragging rights for their cities.
Now, the race for donor dominance is over and the numbers are in.
The winner of the 2019 Blood Bowl is the City of Waynesboro. Mitzi Breaux, Marketing and Communications Manager for Vitalant, said the city collected 89 pints of blood.
Breux said Vitalant collected over 500 pints of life transforming blood.
WDAM and Vitalant partner for the blood drive every year to help replenish blood stores after the busy Fourth of July holiday. Blood donations are usually needed around this time because donations drop by more than 20 percent during the summer holidays, but the need for blood remains high because of increased travel and activities.
All donors received free WDAM Blood Bowl T-shirts and $25 gift cards to Amazon. Other top prizes included recliners from Miskelly’s and $300 Amazon gift cards, with the top prize being a dream vacation worth up to $6,000.
