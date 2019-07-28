Power outage reported at Forrest General Hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power is reporting a power outage at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg Sunday.
According to the outage map, the estimated time for power restoration is 5:30 p.m.
Chris Vignes, the Communications Specialist at Mississippi Power, said a crew has been assigned to the area and is working to restore power and patients and employees are safe.
“We have a line crew on the scene and are working with the hospital with the root of the matter, Vignes said. “The good news is that patients and employees are safe, and able to continue care as they’re on a full generator.”
To view the outage map, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.