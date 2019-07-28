Funeral services held for retired HPD officer killed in crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held in Hattiesburg Saturday for a retired long-time Hub City police officer, who was killed in a traffic accident.
A celebration of the life for Lt. John Smith Jr. was held at the Lake Terrace Convention Center. Smith died on July 14 in a car accident on Highway 98 in Hattiesburg.
Smith served with the Hattiesburg Police Department for nearly 25 years, retiring as a Lieutenant in 1994. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.
Smith’s burial was held at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Petal.
