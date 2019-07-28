Funeral held for Lisa Nguyen, community shows support to family

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Steelman Grocery Store owner, Lisa Nguyen, who was shot and killed on July 20, was laid to rest Saturday in Louisiana.
According to the Mothe Funeral Home, Nguyen’s life was honored during a service at the Assumption of Mary Catholic Church in Avondale.
Community members in Hattiesburg continued to show their love and support in honoring Nguyen. The outside of the grocery store was adorned with letters, notes, flowers, and tributes to her.
Community members said Nguyen was a loving woman who cared about the community she worked in.
A huge banner hung outside of the store from the Nguyen family thanking the community for its continued support.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.