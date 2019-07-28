First Alert: Sunday night forecast

Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows around 70.
For Monday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
On Tuesday, you can expect isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday looks to be the same with a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
We have a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday expected isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evenings with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance of rain is 30 percent for all three days.
