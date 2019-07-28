Armorbearers help renovate Hattiesburg veteran’s home

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - About two dozen volunteers with a Gulf Coast organization that helps disabled veterans with housing needs are spending this weekend in Hattiesburg, renovating the home of a World War Two veteran.
The Armorbearers took care of several home projects Saturday for Steve Newsome, a 95-year-old veteran who lives on E. Laurel Avenue.
Newsome’s home needed reroofing and some new floors.
The volunteers also remodeled a bathroom and did some backyard cleanup.
“Our motto is ‘We Serve Those Who Served, Because of Who We Serve,’ and so, God brought him to us and it’s just a marriage that was meant to be and that’s how we look at it, so we serve him because he served us,” said Ron Laabs, chairman of the board for Armorbearers.
“The Lord made it possible for them to come out here and do the job for me and I thank them so much, they were willing to come out and do it,” said Steve Newsome.
Laabs said if all goes well, the work at Newsome’s home should be finished on Sunday.
