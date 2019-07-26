USM hosts All-Star Night at the Trademart

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Trademart was bustling with Golden Eagle alumni.
The 36th Annual Southern Miss All-Star night brought out families, and USM coaches from all the university’s sports.
The event had live, music, games, and even bounce houses for the kids.
The football team and members of the volleyball team were also there to sign autographs, and take pictures.
There was also a large raffle on Southern Miss memorabilia for scholarships for the sports department. Bids going into the $1000 range.
Coach Jay Hopson says the start of football season is right around the corner. He and the Golden Eagles are “ready to go."
The coach says there has been competition brewing on the offense and he’s ready to see what his team has in stored prior to the tough schedule.
"Probably one of the toughest schedules we’ve had in 20 years at Southern Miss. Again excited. Again, it’s competition. It’s what we love and it’s going to be big challenges every week. Conference USA, no exceptions. Battles every week. So, we understand we have big challenges, but we’re excited about it and looking forward to the season,” said Hopson.
The Golden Eagles start their season on August 31st against in state power and coach Hopson’s former team, the Alcorn State Braves.
