New family restaurant open in Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, MS (WDAM) - A new restaurant in Mount Olive can truly be called a family business.
“It’s my mom, my sister, my first cousin, another first cousin and my son in the back,” said Lidina Rankin, owner of Deevalicious.
That’s a restaurant that serves chicken wings, burgers, fries and other items in the old Ward’s location on Highway 49 next to the Keith’s Superstore.
It opened about two weeks ago.
“The town of Mount Olive has been very supportive, the surrounding towns, everybody’s been coming here,” said Rankin. “We had a sale just the other day, half-off wings and we got a great turnout for that.”
City officials are glad to see a new business and new tax revenue for the town.
“Anything we can get to bring tax dollars into the town, we’re all for,” said Cliff Kelly, mayor of Mount Olive. “And these are local people that have lived here all their lives that have come back and invested back in their hometown community and we’re just proud to get them involved again.”
Rankin says a grand opening is set for Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.
