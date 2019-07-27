Miss Tax Free Weekend begins

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Turtle Creek Mall was packed full of shoppers getting the bang for their buck for day one of the state tax free weekend.
“We have the kids with us so there’s only so much you can do with the kids,” said shopper Dominique McCarty. "We’ll definitely need another day to get everything done.”
Several stores like to use the two-day weekend to have special deals and sales for those shopping, making back to school shopping that much easier.
“It really helps families,” said shopper Shay McCarty. "It helps families be able to save more money on certain items. It also helps them purchase more items. It’s a win-win situation families and companies,”
Since the holiday began in 2009, the only items that were tax free were clothes and shoes.
This year, school supplies are also included. Now, Parents can get everything their child needs in the classroom tax free as well.
“It helps my mom because she doesn’t have to spend a whole lot of money on school supplies, clothes, shoes, outfits and things like that," said shopper Treasurah Reese.
Eligible school supplies include backpacks, composition books, writing utensils and sheet music. The tax-free weekend will continue on Saturday.
