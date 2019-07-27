First Alert: Saturday night forecast

Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70.
For Sunday we are looking at a mostly sunny day with only a 10 percent chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows will be in the lower 70s.
A 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm is forecast for Monday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
By Tuesday we will introduce a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
The same goes for Wednesday as well.
For the Thursday thru Sunday time frame look for scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain each day is 40 percent.
