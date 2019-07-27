Collins highway lighting project about halfway finished

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Two improvement projects in Collins should be wrapping up in the coming weeks.
A project to add new LED lighting along Highways 49 and 184 is about halfway done and should be complete in October.
The total cost is nearly $700,000, and 80% of that is funded with a federal grant.
Meanwhile, City Hall is getting a face lift, with new paint and grout work and new wheelchair-accessible front doors.
“We’ve got some gutter work that we’re replacing all around the building and doing some grout work with the bricks and just some renovations that need to be done in order to keep the building structurally sound,” said Hope Magee Jones, mayor of Collins.
The cost of the work at City Hall is around $30,000.
