USM”s women track athletes honored for academics

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A senior sprinter on the University of Southern Mississippi women’s track team was honored recently with one of the country’s more prestigious accounting scholarships.
Keiyana Gaskin, an accounting major, was named the 2019-20 Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Scholar. The Vicksburg native was selected from an applicant pool that includes more than 300 colleges and universities to receive the $10,000 award.
Gaskin was the second consecutive student in USM’s College of Business and Economic Development has earned the PCAOB award.
“We are very proud of Keiyana and this accomplishment,” said Marvin Bouillon, director of USM’s School of Accountancy. “The $10,000 PCAOB scholarship is a career-changer for students.
“This will allow her to start her (Master of Professional Accountancy) program next summer with a study abroad course. That experience will be something she cherishes for the rest of her life.”
Gaskin was not the only the one on the women’s track team to receive some recognition for their academic prowess.
Rian Robinson, a liberal arts major, was tapped for a “All-Academic Individual” accolade by the United States Track and Field and Cross County Coaches Association. To qualify, student-athletes must have a grade-point average of at least 3.25 and finished the regular indoor season ranked among the top 96 performers in an individual event or top 48 in a relay event.
In fact, the entire women’s track team earned an USTFCCCA “All-Academic Team” title, posting a 3.09 GPA. The team has won the honor in each of Coach Jon Stuart’s five years at the helm.
