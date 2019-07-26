USM golfer honored as All-America scholar

NORMAN, Okla. (WDAM) — University of Southern Mississippi rising senior Walker Kesterson, was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Kesterson, a Hartsburg, Mo., native, also earned Conference USA All-Academic honors this past spring.
He led the Golden Eagles last season with the lowest per-round average at 73.30 and won the LaTour Collegiate Challenge. This summer, Kerston won the Missouri State Amateur Golf Tournament with a chip-in on the 18th hole.
To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must:
- Be a junior or senior academically in the Division I, II, III or National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics
- Received their associate degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the National Junior College Athletic Association
- Must have participated in half of the team’s competitive rounds
- Have a stroke-average less than 76.0 in Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.
Previous USM winners of the Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholar award included Robert Stock (1995); Phillip Meadows (1996); Danny Dennis (2005-2006); Paul Apyan (2009-2010); Nick Brown (2011-2012); Drew Kirby (2014-2015); Ryan Argotsinger (2016-2017); Matt Codd (2017-2018); and Derick Kelting (2018).
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.