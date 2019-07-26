Stabbing reported on MSU campus, police searching for suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials at Mississippi State University are searching for a suspect wanted in a stabbing.
The stabbing was reported at the Union Friday afternoon. Officials say they have responded with increased patrols.
They are searching for a man, driving a marron SUV.
The Colvard Student Union remains closed and will reopen at 7am. Police have the identity of the suspect and do not believe there is any threat to campus.
They are asking anyone on campus to use caution and report any concerns to University Police.
This is a developing story.
