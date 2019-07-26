Southern Pines hosts seventh annual Quin’s Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter is still reminding the community of Quin Thomson, seven years after his passing.
Quin was a well known cat lover and after he died in a car wreck, Southern Pines and his family joined forces to create Quin’s Day.
The day is really a weekend and for the next three days anyone can adopt a dog or cat from Southern Pines for free.
This is a great chance to help a dog or cat find a home.
Southern Pines said they have over 70 cats and dogs available for adoption right now.
