Southern Pines hosts seventh annual Quin’s Day
By Jeffrey Morgan | July 26, 2019 at 6:22 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 6:22 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter is still reminding the community of Quin Thomson, seven years after his passing.

Quin was a well known cat lover and after he died in a car wreck, Southern Pines and his family joined forces to create Quin’s Day.

The day is really a weekend and for the next three days anyone can adopt a dog or cat from Southern Pines for free.

This is a great chance to help a dog or cat find a home.

Southern Pines said they have over 70 cats and dogs available for adoption right now.

