The Salvation Army teams up with Walmart to ‘Stuff the Bus’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to help provide school supplies to children getting ready to head back to school.
The “Stuff the Bus” campaign will be held at Walmart locations throughout the region on Saturday, Aug. 3. The Hattiesburg area event is one of nearly 3,000 similar events taking place at Walmarts nationwide.
In-store shoppers can purchase and drop off the requested items at The Salvation Army collection bins located at the front of each store.
“There are thousands of children heading back to school soon, and many will need assistance to start the school year off right," said Major Kent Davis, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi Division. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you’re easing the burden parents experience at the start of the school year and helping set the right tone for these kids as they head back to school.”
If you cannot make it to a store on Aug. 3, there is a searchable online registry from your local Walmart with all the items needed. It only takes one click to purchase.
