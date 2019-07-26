Republican Forum held in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Republican Executive Committee and the Jones County Republican Women partnered together Thursday afternoon for a summer social with Republican candidates.
“It just gives everybody a chance to come out and get to know our representatives,” said Michelle Anderson Jones, vice president of the Jones County Republican Women. "It gives you a chance to voice your concerns and your opinions and get to know them. And help people know what candidate stands for what they believe in.”
More than a dozen local and state candidates running for governor, attorney general, Jones County Sheriff and others were at the meet and greet, talking with community members and answering their questions.
A few Jones County candidates took to the podium, speaking on issues involving the county.
Those at the social said they are happy to be able to talk one on one with the candidates.
“It’s very important because my questions are pinpointed,” said voter Don Hartness. “Because I know the bills, I know how they voted a lot of times, so I can actually get down to the nitty gritty as far as how they believe and what they’ll do in office.”
Community members said they feel it’s important to have events like this for those running as well as voters.
“It’s very important as a voter that you get their perspective of their issues vs hearing it on the news,” said Hartness. “It’s important to connect with other republicans, conservative republicans, and it’s a way to network and find out a little bit more about the candidates.”
These socials are put on four times a year.
