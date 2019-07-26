Project SEARCH holds meet and greet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Project SEARCH held a meet and greet Tuesday at Forrest General Hospital.
The projam is a year-long program for students in Lamar County high schools started by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, Forrest General Hospital and Lamar County Schools.
Project SEARCH is designed to help kids with disabilities move into the workforce after high school.
Students will be spending the next year doing a real job at Forrest General Hospital.
At the end of the school year, the goal is to have the students gain full time employment.
Many of the kids are excited about the opportunity to work at a real job.
