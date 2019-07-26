Neighbors find cat with arrow shot through its body

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – Michael Eck woke up to plenty of commotion this week.
His neighbors at Pine Tree Mobile Home Park had made a chilling discovery.
"They were just screaming, ‘There's an arrow through a cat,'" he said. "It just looked terrible and I couldn't really look at it."
Animal control took the black cat to Angels of Assisi, an animal shelter and community pet clinic, where the arrow was removed and the cat is healing.
Officials are investigating, but the cat wasn’t microchipped and they haven’t been able to find an owner.
“I’d like to find out who did it, because that’s just wrong,” Eck said.
