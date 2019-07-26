Meridian man to serve life sentence after being convicted of capital murder, arson in man’s 2016 death

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Meridian man was convicted Thursday of convicted of capital murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, third-degree arson and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The trial for 29-year-old Malcolm McLaughlin began on Tuesday, July 23, and ended on the evening of the 25th, with jurors finding McLaughlin guilty by unanimous verdict on all four counts, as charged.
McLaughlin traveled to Jackson in April 2016 in a vehicle that was carjacked from Meridian. After arriving in Jackson, he made contact with co-defendants Shaneka Brown and then 15-year-old Zimarious Harden and 17-year-old Keishawn Rose about selling the stolen vehicle to 21-year-old Kiaris Porter.
McLaughlin and his co-defendants later came up with a plan to rob the victim, keep the money and keep the stolen car.
The 29-year-old drove the victim to a dead end at Faulk and Noble streets, where he was shot twice in the back of the head.
After McLaughlin and his co-defendants took money from the victim’s pocket and split it among themselves, they dumped his body at the end of the street. After dropping the co-defendants off, McLaughlin parked the vehicle behind an abandoned building and set it on fire.
The Honorable Judge Winston Kidd immediately sentenced McLaughlin to life in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the charge of capital murder. He was sentenced to serve three years for the third-degree arson charge, five years for the charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and 10 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
The jury deliberated for less than two hours before finding McLaughlin guilty.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.