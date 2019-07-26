JC’s Rhodes fills out USM baseball staff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi baseball coaching staff will soon be back running full bore.
USM baseball coach Scott Berry announced Friday the hiring of Jones College assistant coach Ladd Rhodes,
“I am excited for the fact that we didn’t have to look far down the road to get a quality coach in Ladd to come in and help with our program,” Berry said in a statement. “We look forward to him assisting with the maturation process of our hitters along with helping scheme our defense.
“His duties will also include oversight of the many camps that we put on during the year. He is certainly a great addition to our coaching staff and program.”
Rhodes, along with his wife, Beverly, will join the program later this month.
Rhodes comes to USM after spending the last three seasons as hitting instructor/outfield coach with the Bobcats. In addition, he oversaw JC’s baseball strength and conditioning program, designing in-season and offseason workouts and accompanied the team during every on-campus workout.
At USM, Rhodes will assume the duties of B.A. Vollmuth, who left the program earlier this month to pursue private business opportunities.
Last week, Berry announced the hiring of Travis Creel to fill the vacancy left of hitting coaching/recruiting coordinator Chad Caillet, who left for a similar position at Texas A&M University.
