Jasper County couple indicted for allegedly selling drugs in front of child

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jasper County grand jury indicted a couple accused of selling drugs in front of their 3-year-old child.
Officials with the Jasper County Circuit Court said 49-year-old Quinton Trotter and 29-year-old Pamela Trotter were indicted on charges of child endangerment, sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
The couple was arrested March after a search warrant was executed at a home in the Heidelberg area.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the Trotters sold drugs in the presence of their child on two separate occasions.
