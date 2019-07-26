High heat, humidity creep back into the area this weekend

We started off Friday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs only reaching the upper 80s with low humidity. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s. The humidity will start to return as we go into the weekend with highs returning to the low 90s. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will return early next week. Better rain chances will be possible early next week as a disturbance brings scattered thunderstorms to the area. Highs will be in the low 90s. We look to dry out some toward next weekend.